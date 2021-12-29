The writing of recent Walters State Community College graduate Anna Adams from Rogersville will be featured in the winter issue of “Note Bene”.
Note Bene is the literary journal is published annually by Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community college students.
Adams, an English major from Rogersville, is one of 28 writers whose work was chosen from 440 entries to be published.
She submitted her essay, “A Cacophony of Consumerism” while a sophomore at Walters State. She completed her degree at Walters State in May an sis now a junior at Lipscomb University.
Adams was named the 2021 President’s Outstanding Student, the highest award given to a Walters State student. Her work has previously been published in “The Tennessee Mosaic — a statewide journal compiled by Phi Theta Kappa.
The winter issue of Note Bene can be viewed online at www.ptk.org
