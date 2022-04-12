The Lunchbox Bus Summer Feeding program is 16 years old this year and Rita Jones, program coordinator reports, kids might not be fed this year unless she is able to find workers to fill some critical roles to operate the program.
Jones stated workers since COVID hit has been extremely hard to find.
The concept of using converted school buses in rural America was developed by Of One Accord Ministry and has been used as a best practice across the country.
The Lunchbox only operates delivering meals, in the summer when students are out of school. Through this unique concept, a renovated school bus becomes a mobile cafeteria complete with benches facing one another and a cafeteria table in between.
Six stations are on the bus seating 24 students at a time. The Lunch Box generally can make up to 6 stops each day serving between 5 and 25 students at each stop. A second Lunch Box is sent to Church Hill and it is possible to serve upwards to 1,000 meals a week between the two locations .
Of One Accord, like other agencies, have suffered from a lack of people putting in applications, but Jones stated, summer is a time when children are home from school and families struggle to provide meals. Jones also explained, the grant requires people to be hired and the sites for food distribution be submitted and approved before Of One Accord is authorized to begin the program through the State.
In 2021, bus drivers were hired, but both had schedule changes preventing them from working in June. The state has to have the new staff approved before the program starts, which resulted last year in a months delay getting started. Jones says, “this translates in kids not getting summer meals”.
Positions open this year include 1 cook for June, M-F 8-2; Bus Monitors, 1 for June and July, and another for July only, M-F 9-2:30; a Bus Driver for July M-F 9:30-3; a Program Monitor which will work only the first week in June and last week in July (8 days total) 10:30-2:30.
For information, please call Rita Jones at 921-8036 or come in person to fill out an application.