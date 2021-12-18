With the continued development of electric vehicles (EV) in the United States, of course there will be a new demand for not only original equipment batteries for them but for replacement batteries in the not too distant future.
Fortunately for us in this area, it appears that automotive companies are choosing the southeastern portion of the United States to build battery facilities.
Hopefully that will bring increased interest for not only those facilities but suppliers to those manufacturers for us here in east Tennessee.
Typically when a manufacturer locates in an area, they need subcontractors as well, creating a ripple effect that means increased tax revenue not only from the large manufacturer but from the feeder plants as well.
Toyota investing $3.4 billion
Recently, Toyota announced it plans to spend $1.29 billion to build an EV battery facility in North Carolina—the first controlled solely by the Japanese automaker rather than a joint venture with a battery company.
In October, Toyota announced it would invest $3.4 billion on automotive battery development and production in the US over the next 10 years. That figure is part of the $13.5 billion the company plans to spend on batteries globally as it aims to produce 200 gigawatt hours of batteries and sell 2 million electric cars per year by 2030.
Toyota hopes to have 10 battery production lines open at new battery facilities around the world by 2025. Those will include four lines at the North Carolina plant, which the company says will be able to build enough lithium-ion battery packs for 800,000 EVs annually when it begins production in 2025. Toyota plans to eventually add two additional production lines and increase the plant’s capacity to supply batteries to 1.2 million EVs per year.
The Toyota plant will add to the total battery production in the US, which stood at about 8% of the global total in 2020, according to the Department of Energy. Today, more than 75% of lithium battery cell manufacturing capacity is in China.
Hybrids were more than 20% of Toyota sales
Even as the Biden administration pushes incentives for bolstering the domestic EV supply chain, the US still isn’t expected to break 10% of the rapidly growing global battery capacity by 2025.
The North Carolina plant will initially build batteries for Toyota’s hybrid vehicles, but in the long term, the automaker plans to produce batteries for its all-electric vehicles.
Hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounted for more than 20% of new car sales for Toyota and Lexus in 2020, but the company has faced criticism for not introducing as many fully electric vehicles as some of its peers.
Although they are cleaner than gasoline-powered cars, hybrid vehicles in the US produce nearly 40% more carbon emissions than an all-electric vehicle on average, and plug-in hybrids produce about 33% more, according to the Department of Energy.
Toyota plans to sell 70 electrified vehicles by 2025, but only 15 models will be Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). By then, GM says it will offer 30 BEVs.
GM’s $2.3 billion TN plant opens in 2023
States like Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee have become popular for new facilities supporting the EV supply chain.
GM plans to open a $2.3 billion battery plant in Tennessee in 2023. Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation are building three battery plants and an electric-truck assembly facility in Tennessee and Kentucky. SK Innovation opened a separate battery plant in Georgia this year.
This deal brings North Carolina into the club. The Toyota plant will be located south of Greensboro and is expected to create about 1,750 jobs. The automaker could receive more than $435 million in economic incentives from state and local governments over a 20-year period if the project meets investment benchmarks.
Will your next vehicle be electric?
Still the question remains as to how many electric vehicles the current power grid will be able to effectively support. General Motors is aiming to stop selling gasoline-powered cars and light trucks by 2035, shifting to battery-powered vehicles. Automakers like Tesla, Ford, and Volkswagen are introducing dozens of new electric models in the years ahead.
That shift will have huge implications for the companies that produce and sell electricity and manage the grid, but analysts typically agree that it is entirely feasible to power many millions of new cars with electricity with careful planning.
Right now at fairly modest cost, typically right at $2,000, homeowners can install the equipment to charge their vehicles at home. But what about apartment dwellers and those who don’t own their homes?
Some utilities, including our own Holston Electric, are looking to expand public charging options but those will take some planning and of course some expenditures.
One thing you can count on is changes are coming, and as with all technology those changes will take time but will be here before we know it. Will your next vehicle be electric? Don’t be so quick to answer without giving it some serious thought!