Food City and Super Dollar stores have launched their annual Race Against Hunger campaign which allows their customers to partner with them to address hunger across their territory of Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee.
They have now also grown into northern Georgia and Alabama.
This year $5,000 in gift cards was awarded to Of One Accord Ministry, which for the past 34 years has operated the county-wide Christmas and food program for Hawkins County.
Of One Accord is accepts applications for Christmas food boxes each year just before Christmas. Industry wide, K-VA-T Food Stores awarded more than $602,400 to food pantries to serve families in need this year.
Of One Accord director Sheldon Livesay expressed their great gratitude to Food City and their customers who choose to add a contribution onto their grocery receipt when they make trips to shop.
“Those gifts of just $1 can add up over these next few weeks of the Hunger Drive,” Livesay said.
Steven C. Smith Food City’s president and CEO said Food City is proud to be a part of the Race Against Hunger.”
“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year,” Smith said. “The Food City Race Against Hunger campaign is one way we can help those in need right here in our own area.” He added, “the generosity of our customers help feed thousands of our friends and neighbors in need throughout the region.”
Livesay added, “Of One Accord in 2020 distributed 1,400 Christmas boxes. It’s a huge combined effort of community organizations partnering with Of One Accord in both Hawkins and Hancock Counties to bring it about. It does our hearts good to go to bed Christmas Eve knowing our neighbors will have the makings of a good Christmas meal to eat together as a family on Christmas day.”
K-VA-T Food Stores operate 138 grocery outlets in its sales region.