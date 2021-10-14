In this time of crisis, we have seen the unprecedented effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within our local communities. Many of us have lost friends and family members, and all of us have been impacted in some way by the pandemic.
Our hospitals have been full, and our emergency departments are a revolving door. Team members in every hospital department are exhausted. We are seeing members of our community suffer greatly.
Our frontline team members in every medical facility in our community are absolute HEROES. It is difficult for us to witness this significant impact on our patients day in and day out, especially in a small town where, often, these are friends, family members or neighbors. It’s also difficult for us to know the overwhelming majority of cases – especially critical cases and deaths – are among unvaccinated community members and could have been prevented.
The data is clear
- For five straight days last month, Ballad Health broke our daily inpatient COVID-19 record, with a high of 413 patients on Wednesday, Sept. 8. We also experienced our highest number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units on Sept. 13, with 112, and a ventilator record of 90 patients on Sept. 21.
- That number is slightly lower now – around 300 COVID-19 inpatients systemwide each day – but please don’t mistake that for numbers tempering off. Hopefully, we’ve staved off the worst of this surge, but in our worst-case scenarios, we had to prepare for 500 or more COVID-19 inpatients – and that can still happen.
- Additionally, Ballad Health has cared for several pregnant mothers who contracted COVID-19, and their pregnancies tragically ended in preterm births or lost pregnancies.
- Another sobering statistic – COVID-19 accounted for about 40% of all our reported deaths in August. From Sept. 27-Oct. 4, 79 patients died from COVID-19 complications.
- On Sept. 29, 94% of Ballad Health’s COVID-19 inpatients were unvaccinated, as were 98% of the COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and 99% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Those patients are more than numbers. They also represent dozens of healthcare workers caring for them. The numbers alone don’t do justice to the team of people who are working every day – day in and day out – to care for these sick, and sometimes critically ill, patients.
As a lifelong member of the Hawkins County community and the assistant administrator and chief nursing officer at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, I urge you to help us help you by taking the shot and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Please remember healthcare teams across the nation in your prayers as we continue the fight against COVID-19. After all, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” – Philippians 4:13.
Hunter Hamilton serves as the assistant administrator and chief nursing officer of Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Hancock County Hospital.