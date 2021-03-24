Church Hill splash pad ribbon cutting set for April 30

Church Hill children don’t have long to wait before they can enjoy the town’s newest water feature.
The city will open the new splash pad with a ribbon cutting ceremony at A.S. Derrick Park on Friday, April 30, at 2 p.m. The park is located on Ordinance Drive, just behind Food City.
The city’s Board of Mayor and Alderman originally discussed hosting the ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. that day, and an article in the Review’s March 20 edition reflected this. However, a March 23 press release from the city noted that the ribbon cutting time has been moved up to 2 p.m.
After construction delays due caused by COVID-19 shutdowns, the splash pad was officially completed in July of last year, and an official grand opening was set for August. As COVID-19 cases continued to rise, the town eventually cancelled the grand opening.
The afternoon of April 30, 2021 will be the first time the water feature has been open to the public.
The structure, which was designed and installed by Vortex Aquatic Structures International, is 1,963 square feet and includes in ground and above ground features that users can enjoy. The structure is also ADA (Americans with Disabilities) compliant.
The splash pad is one of several new upgrades coming to A.S. Derrick Park. The Board of Mayor and Alderman have approved two new picnic shelters, a stage, playground sets for ages 2-5 and 5-12, and a wheelchair accessible swing set.
Church Hill’s city pool, which is located at 424 Lane Street, also remained closed for the entire summer of 2020 due to COVID-19 cases. Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal told the board at the time that 2020 was the first year in his memory that the city pool wasn’t open.
As was traditional before the COVID-10 pandemic, the city pool is set to open on Memorial Day weekend in 2021.