ROGERSVILLE — SSG Wayne C. Fields (retired), age 80, a lifelong resident of Rogersville, passed away on May 12, 2020, at Life Care Center of Jefferson City.
Born on May 12, 1940, he graduated from Rogersville High School in 1958. He retired from Eastman Chemical Co. and worked in the Tenite division. He retired from the 2/278th ACR Tennessee Army National Guard. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, gardener, and loved riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen Gardner Fields; sister, Patricia "Patsy" Benton; and niece, Debbie Benton Dykes.
He is survived by his wife, Judy R. Fields, of 56 years; son, Mark W. Fields; daughter, Angelia "Angie" Fields Maddox, and husband, Eddie; two grandsons that he adored and loved, William Fields and Ryan Maddox; his brother, Dewey Fields and wife, Barb; aunt, Joan Gardner Baggett; a special cousin, Mack Parker; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Home Health, Sentinel Homecare, and Life Care Center of Jefferson City for all the love and care they gave.
Graveside services will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2 p.m., in Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, with Ed Maynard officiating. The cemetery is located on 3711 Beech Creek Rd, Rogersville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
