Hawkins County 4-H Members recently competed in the Eastern Region 4-H Livestock Judging Contest, held in Knoxville, bringing home a 4th place in Senior competition out of 81 teams.
Hawkins County contestants also earned two 7th place individual awards.
In this contest, 4-Hers are classified as either Junior High (4th-8th) or Senior High (9th-12th) participants.
These 4-Hers judge/classify 8 different classes of sheep, goat, pigs, & beef cattle.
The Sr High members must present 2 sets of oral reasons justifying why they placed the class of livestock the way they marked on their card, while Jr High members must answer 2 sets of questions in regards to the classes judged.
The Jr High 4-H members also compete in a computerized skill-a-thon contest classifying breeds of each species, equipment, feed, diseases, and anatomy in the 4 types of livestock.
This year Hawkins County had 22 4-H members participate.
Those Sr High participants were: Rebekah Pinkston, Emma Houck, Madison Christian, Anna Houck, and Hunter Webb.
The Jr High 4-Hers were: Bryson Steele, Maggie Webb, Morgan Lawson, Shelbie Webb, Maggie Snapp, Elijah Housewright, Carrie Ruth Lawson, Fisher Webb, Rylee Sivert, Mason McAnally, Noah Elmore, Matt Kirkpatrick, Hailey Christian, Derek Richards, Grey Kirkpatrick, Blake Arnott, and Caleb Christian.
This contest consisted of 105 Jr High 4-H participants and 81 Sr High 4-H participants.
The Hawkins County Sr High Team of Anna Houck, Madison Christian, Emma Houck, and Rebekah Pinkston placed 4th as a team and will compete at the State Livestock Judging Contest in June.
Rebekah also placed 7th high individual in the contest. In the Jr High Division, Maggie Snapp placed 7th in the skill-a-thon contest and Blake Arnott placed 9th.
Congratulations to all participants. These programs are offered to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, veteran status, disability, or religion.