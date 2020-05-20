JEFFERSON CITY — Several Hawkins County students made the Dean's List at Carson-Newman University for the spring 2020 semester.

The University awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.

By hometown, the receipients are:

Church Hill — Derrick Boyd and Kristen Smith.

Mooresburg — Brittney Drinnon, Lindsey Johnagin, and Melinda Livesay.

Rogersville — Kaylea Greene and Noah Woolridge.

