JEFFERSON CITY — Several Hawkins County students made the Dean's List at Carson-Newman University for the spring 2020 semester.
The University awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
By hometown, the receipients are:
Church Hill — Derrick Boyd and Kristen Smith.
Mooresburg — Brittney Drinnon, Lindsey Johnagin, and Melinda Livesay.
Rogersville — Kaylea Greene and Noah Woolridge.
