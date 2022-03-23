A Church Hill man is facing two felony charges after he allegedly fled a traffic stop Friday afternoon for traveling 77 mph on Main Boulevard, and crossing into the oncoming lane of traffic to pass three cars during the pursuit.
Upon being arrested the suspect, Anthony John Francis Daiuto, 27, 106 Fairview Avenue, Church Hill, admitted that he’d been released on recognizance from jail on a previous felony evading arrest charge from last August, and he was supposed to report to jail on March 23.
HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins stated in his report that around 2:30 p.m. Friday he observed a 2002 Saturn traveling 77 mph in a 30 mph zone on Main Boulevard in Church Hill.
Hutchins reported that when he turned around to initiate a traffic stop he observed the suspect vehicle approaching three other vehicle in his lane near the Old Stage Road intersection.
Hutchins reported that Daiuto, “recklessly went around all three of the other vehicles on a double yellow line with low visibility at a very high rate of speed around the Main Boulevard and Silver Lake Road area.”
The CHPD was notified of the pursuit, and a city worker reported that the suspect vehicle had turned into the Fairview Avenue mobile home park.
Hutchins met CHPD Officer Dustin Dean at the trailer park where they located the suspect vehicle. Daiuto reportedly came out to speak to officers, and denied that he’d been the driver in the pursuit.
Hutchins said he recognized Daiuto as the driver, noting that they looked each other in the eyes as they passed each other on Main Boulevard.
Daiuto was arrested and charged with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment driving on a revoked license, speeding and no insurance.
He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.
Daiuto had just appeared in Sessions court on March 9, at which time his Aug. 30 felony evading arrest charge was bound over to the Hawkins County Grand Jury.
Daiuto was previously arrested on Aug. 30, 2021 after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on a motorcycle in Mount Carmel. Police alleged that he reached 135 mph during the pursuit into Church Hill before his motorcycle quit running.
At the time of his Aug. 30 arrest Daiuto was free on bond stemming from an arrest the previous June in Hawkins County for failure to exercise due care, no insurance and driving on a suspended license.
A computer check at the time of his Aug. 30 arrest revealed that Daiuto had a revoked driver’s license out of Michigan, and was wanted in Michigan and Colorado on failure to appear warrants with no-out-of-state extradition being sought.