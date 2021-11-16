Chip Hale Center would like to take the opportunity to recognize and congratulate LaToya Wilson for her completion of training for Provider Investigator for their agency.
Wilson is among the first in the state to achieve this goal, being one of three out of the 166 state-wide participants for this training.
Wilson’s role at Chip Hale Center is that of Agency Trainer and Incident Management Coordinator.
Her function of Incident Management Coordinator (IMC) recently changed significantly when TennCare, along with Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) collaborated in effort to realign certain reporting requirements into what is referred to as a more unified system.
As such, the realignment of event management was initiated earlier this year, after meeting over a period of two years with stakeholders, providers and members of DIDD, TennCare and MCOs. The Realignment of Event Management (REM) was developed.
“This new system has changed the way we are required to manage event reporting to the state and the MCOs,” Wilson stated.
“We are all very proud of LaToya and what she has accomplished in the timeframe that the state gave the participants,” said Executive Director Lana Young. “The training was intense and she was able to complete all modules and she received her badge (certification) ahead of schedule.”
Young added, “We were told that only three in the state made it to this level at the present time. This change is a big deal for provider agencies and we want to celebrate LaToya and what it took for her to make it to this level.”
Young said that the agency will have a meal in Wilson’s honor.
Chip Hale Center is a 501©3 non-profit. For more information on Chip Hale Center, please call 423-272-3966 or visit chiphalecenter.org.