My friend Tarnya Byington announced she was going back to work at the Blue Smoke Tavern after a sabbatical from the place.
I thought it would be a perfect time to write my column about this authentic honky-tonk in Bulls Gap. It’s on the way to Yoder’s for those of you who don’t know.
I have been there quite a few times before and have a painting hanging in the ladies room. Originally I gave it to Tarnya but the owner Amanda Bennett said wait a minute that belongs here at the Blue Smoke.
So they found a perfect spot for it and the Blue Smoke Lady watches over the place now. Ironically she has no eyes but that’s perfect for this place.
I asked Robin Barnett if she wanted to check out the joint with me. It was karaoke night so of course she was interested. We tried to Karaoke at Mel’s Riverside but had to leave before our names got called.
Before Robin arrived John Fulton and I ordered cheeseburgers and fries from the kitchen and drinks from the bar. I tried the black cherry hard lemonade this time and loved it.
All the food I have tried has been excellent but the cheeseburgers are my favorite. The fried bologna sandwiches are a big hit but I haven’t tried one yet. The kitchen is tiny but they manage to create some awesome soul satisfying grub for sure.
The joint was hopping with people shooting pool, playing games, singing karaoke and telling tall tales and stories when I got a message from Robin to watch for her outside. She made it and I escorted her in. Before she could get a beer she was already hearing stories and checking out the scene.
I introduced my companions to each other and we started talking politics but soon our attention shifted to picking a song to sing. There were lots of good karaoke songs already being sung by the regulars and we were enjoying that. However, I decided I wanted to go outside and check out the fire behind the building where there’s another bar and seating. Robin and John joined me and we enjoyed the lovely glow of the fire on this mild evening.
We did have a mission to sing some went back in and Robin and I went to the D.J.booth to pick out a song. He had stepped away so we started grooving to the music and danced instead while we waited. He came back and we decided on Sweet Caroline and waited to be called.
We got our chance this time and Robin started belting out the words with gusto and we backed her up. It was so much fun we just started laughing and dancing and it was over way to soon. It was getting late and we had to get home.
Unfortunately Madame Byington had worked a double shift the night before and it being her first day back it kicked her butt. She was too pooped to pop Saturday night with us but she’s back for those of you who have been awaiting her return.
I asked Amanda Bennett owner of the Blue Smoke Tavern along with her fiancé Chuck Webber to tell me about the place and how the misfits all came together. She said,”Well to start, I’m the number one misfit that has always dreamed of having a place where folks could gather and let their worries go if only for a little while.
It seems we spend our lives trying to find our place in the world. I never dreamed it would be little building tucked away on a hillside in Bulls Gap.
Many first time customers as well as locals tell us they were so glad they stopped in and thanked us for making them feel like family. Many say there is something magic around the Blue Smoke.
It’s a place that lifts your spirits and people do care regardless of who you are. So it came to my attention that we are all a bunch of misfits and need each other along the way.”
The Blue Smoke can stay open 24 hours a day and can sell beer 23 hours a day. Her goal is to have a place for all shift workers to go no matter what time of day. the place opened in 2020 and the misfits came along later. Come on down and get acquainted with Elizabeth Martin, Leroy Underwood, Ethan Roberts, Chey Presley and Whitney Kennedy along with the rest of the crew.
The Blue Smoke Tavern is located at 16130 W. Andrew Jackson Highway in Bulls Gap.