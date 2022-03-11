Although it’s been open to the public for several years, the narrow alley on Main Street in downtown Rogersville known for its gazebo and wall mural will soon become a permanent part of the city’s Parks and Recreation department.
Rogersville City Attorney William Phillips told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday that Civis Bank is selling a building on Main Street in downtown Rogersville which, coincidentally, is commonly known as “The Gazebo” after the name of a store that once operated there.
Along with the building, CIVIS has also placed the adjacent alley up for sale where a small public park was installed several years ago.
Although the property belongs to Civis, the city was granted a lease for the alley several years ago, which was cleaned up and landscaped.
Benches and a gazebo were installed, and the wall of “The Gazebo” building which faces the park had a mural painted on it that depicts the history of Rogersville.
The park was intended as a green space for the public to go sit, and enjoy, and maybe have a picnic.
”Maintain the mural and that little area for the town”
Phillips noted that the city’s lease for the alley has since expired, but that was apparently forgotten because the property has remained a public space maintained by the city.
“The bank was selling ‘The Gazebo’ (building), and they were going to sell this piece of property along with it,” Phillips said. “They were kind enough to give the city first option of purchasing the property.”
The tax card value of that piece of property is $10,000.
Phillips added, “They’ve agreed to accept that purchase price for that property from the city so that we can maintain the mural and that little area for the town.”
Although the city won’t own the building where the mural is located, no changes can be made to building exteriors in downtown Rogersville without the permission of the Historic Preservation Committee.