The Surgoinsville BMA will soon consider how much of a raise the town’s employees will receive as part of the 2022-23 budget. They previously discussed offering a 10% raise, just as they did last year, to all full-time employees.
The board approved the tentative budget on first reading at its May meeting, but they plan to discuss this specific issue further at the next workshop. They will then include the agreed upon employee raise in the official budget, which they will vote on during their June meeting.
The BMA has also considered offering short-term disability to its employees and will soon meet with representatives from two different insurance providers to receive quotes. Decisions on which plans, if any, will be offered to employees will likely be made at the June meeting and included in the final town budget.
The budget includes $1,609,814 in projected revenue and $1,566,955 in projected expenditures for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The town is estimated to end the 2021-2022 fiscal year with a fund balance of $678,959.
Other proposed budgetary changes
The 2022-23 budget also includes an increase in each Alderman’s monthly earnings from $10 per month to $50 per month.
The budget also proposed an increase in the Mayor’s monthly pay from $200 per month to $300 per month.
Purchase of dump trailer
In other news, the BMA voted to purchase a second, 6 feet by 10 feet dump trailer to be available for Surgoinsville residents to rent for free.
“We can park it in your yard to use if you need to clean out a building or something,” Mayor Merrell Graham said. “Just throw all your trash in that dump trailer, and the next day we will come get it and take it to the landfill.”
He added, “If there’s anything in this town that is used and appreciated by the public, it is the dump trailer. I talk to people who don’t live in Surgoinsville, and they can’t believe we have something that nice available for the taxpayers and that they don’t even have to pay to use it.”
According to the city’s bylaws, the BMA must bid out any capital purchases over $5,000. However, Graham noted that this particular trailer was priced much lower than any others he has seen. Plus, the seller already had other parties interested in purchasing it.
Alderman Randy Collier asked whether the town could increase this to $10,000, as this is the town’s limit for road projects. That way, the town could purchase this trailer without having to advertise for bids. In order to make this change, the town would need to draft an ordinance and approve it on two separate readings.
“In some ways, this is an emergency because the town needs it,” Town Attorney Joe May told the BMA. “Like so many things these days, the supply chain is stretched so thin that, if you don’t purchase it while it’s available, it may not be available again for an extended period of time.”
In the end, the BMA deemed there was an emergency need for the trailer and voted to purchase it for the asking price of $5,750. The town has $6,767 left from the Local Government Support Grant and will use some of this funding for the purchase.
City Recorder Pam Mullins noted that this money must be spent by the end of June 2022 or the town will lose it. However, the $64,000 the town received from the Endopharmaceutical lawsuit can be put back into the 2022-23 budget and used then.
Regulating chickens in city limits
In other news, Graham noted that the town has had some recent issues with residents in the city limits keeping chickens in their front yard.
As it stands now, there are no regulations on where chickens can be placed around homes in the city limits, but the town will consider implementing some at the June meeting.
“People move into town, and one of the things they complain about is seeing chickens in people’s yards,” Graham said. “We need to do something to control that.”