The Tennessee Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Wednesday evening involving and SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 11-W in Rogersville.
At 4:48 p.m. Wednesday the Rogersville Police Department and Fire Department, as well as the HawkinsCounty Rescue Squad and THP responded to the crash at the intersection 11-W and Burton Road.
The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Rescue Squad reported that Highway 11-W eastbound in the area of the incident scene is shut down. Traffic eastbound is being detoured into the left lane westbound. Traffic westbound in the area of the incident is down to one lane.
