The following is the updated list of potential May 3 primary candidates who had either qualified or picked up petitions as of the end of business hours Friday, Jan. 28. Candidates are Republicans unless otherwise noted:
County Offices
County Mayor: Mike Herrell, Kelly Markham, Keith Gibson, Stacy Vaughan, Mark DeWitte, and Kenneth William Stapleton have qualified. David Bailey (I) picked up a petition.
Property Assessor: Chuck Smith and Michael S. Gillespie have qualified.
Sheriff: Ronnie Lawson has qualified.
Clerk of Courts: Randy Collier has qualified.
County Clerk: Nancy Davis has qualified.
Juvenile Judge: Daniel Boyd has qualified.
Sessions Judge: J. Todd Ross has picked up a petition.
Register of Deeds: Judy Kirkpatrick has qualified; Ronald W. Light Jr. has picked up a petition,
Trustee: Jim Shanks has qualified.
Road Superintendent: Danny Jones and Joe Parrott have qualified; Chad. W. Collins picked up a petition.
County Commission
District 1: Syble Vaughan-Trent, John Keith Gibson, and Melinda Fleishour (I) have picked up a petition.
District 2: George D. Salaita (D) has qualified. Tom Kern and Jeff Barrett have picked up a petition.
District 3: Danny Alvis and William T. Tower III have qualified. Adam Greer, Charles K. Thacker and Robert Ornoski have picked up petitions.
District 4: Chad Britton and Phillip Wilcox have qualified. Joshua Gilliam picked up a petition.
District 5: Jason Roach and Glenda Davis have picked up petitions.
District 6: Larry Clonce has qualified; Rick Brewer Austin Ray Bradley and Nancy Barker have picked up petitions.
District 7: Ketron Bailey, Wyatt Watson, Josh Mowell and Robert “Robbie” A. Palmer II have qualified. Joey Maddox and David C. Lawson picked up a petition.
Third Judicial District
Chancellor: Doug Jenkins has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part I: Alex Pearson has qualified.
Circuit Judge Part II: William Phillips, Bradley Mercer and Crystal Goan Jessee have qualified.
Circuit Judge Part III: Beth Boniface has qualified.
Criminal Court Judge: John F. Dugger Jr. has qualified.
Attorney General: Dan E. Armstrong has qualified.
Public Defender: Todd Estep has qualified; DeAnna Snyder has picked up a petition.
County School Board
District 3: Kathy Cradic qualified.
District 4: Tecky Hicks (I) picked up a petition.
District 6: Travis Charles picked up a petition.
District 7: Judy Trent (D) qualified.
Constables
District 1: Ryan D. Christian, Bill Creasy and Jason Hammonds have picked up a petition.
District 2: Freddie Castle has qualified.
District 3: Frank Vaughan and Bryan D. Carter have qualified; Robert Ornoski picked up a petition.
District 5: Charlie Gibson has qualified.
District 6: Wayne Cunningham and Johnny Lee Drinnon qualified.
District 7: Tony Robinson picked up a petition.
As of Jan. 28 no constable candidates had picked up a petition for District 4.
Election schedule
The candidate qualification deadline for all candidates to have their petitions submitted to the Election Commission is Feb. 17 at noon.
The write-in candidate deadline for all offices is March 14.
The voter registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the May 3 primary is April 4. Mail-in submissions must be postmarked by this date.
Early voting for the May 3 primary will be held April 13 through April 28, with the exception of April 15 when the Election Commission will be closed for Good Friday. Specific dates, times and locations for early voting will be announced later.