After doing two successful food distributions in Hawkins County, Second Harvest Food Bank directed their next big food distribution to Hancock County which served 250 county households Saturday with a bountiful supply of food.
O’Neil Greene from The Mission partnered with The Shepherd’s Corner in Sneedville to round up some 30 volunteers needed to direct traffic and load cars. The Hancock County Rescue Squad and Sheriff’s Department were on hand as well to direct traffic.
Second Harvest sent two of their large tandem trucks loaded with food items. A large 10 lb ham was just one of many items that filled car trunks and back seats. It kept all the volunteers busy insuring every vehicle had a supply of the many items lined up ready for distribution.
During COVID-19, Second Harvest has received some major grants as well as supplies of food to ensure their 200 agencies scattered throughout East Tenn. can provide hunger relief to their clients. Of One Accord Ministry is their largest agency serving all of Hawkins and Hancock Counties having distributed some 1.5 million pounds of food to area residents in 2019.
The next distribution in Hancock County will be a similar setting the Saturday before Thanksgiving. As soon as WCQR Christian Radio Station in Gray and Second Harvest announce how many families in Hancock can be served, Jubilee Project will offer sign-up days. Jubilee Project and Of One Accord Ministry will partner again to do that distribution on Saturday Nov 21.