During the night of Jan. 15, 1865 Mary Spears sat still in her chair before the roaring fireplace.
Despite herself she bristled, her white hands were knotted in her lap and her heart pounded in her ears as she rose to her feet.
The little dress Mary had been mending fell to the floor. But she didn’t pay any attention to that now.
Somebody was coming up the pathway……. The Spears plantation was located at Mill Bend, in the Burem community near Rogersville.
The federal style mansion where Mary and her family lived was built by her husband Drury Spears in 1858. He died in 1860 and a year later in 1861 the dreaded War Between the States ripped the country apart.
The Battle of Big Creek had taken place just across the river from their farm. Four years later the bloody war waged on and it had begun to take its toll on the Spears Family in more ways than one. Reluctantly, Mary had allowed her oldest son Lazarus to join the Confederate Army and by 1865 he had ascended the ranks and was commissioned 1st Lieutenant in the 39th Tennessee Mounted Infantry, D Company.
Lazarus had returned on that cold January night to the Spears home with his comrade Louis Manis and the two men were sleeping in the barn. The clock in the hall stuck ten and Mary was startled back to reality. The clamor of many horses could be heard outside.
The men were what every southerner feared the most during this moment in time.
Bush Whackers! Union Sympathizers!
The noise outside frightened the young children and they came bounding into the room. Fearing the men would carry off her little boy Mary grabbed the dress she had been mending and put it on him.
He had long hair so she hoped she could fool them into thinking he was a girl. Horror gripped Mary’s heart when she realized that she had forgotten about Lazarus and Louis sleeping in the stable.
But it was too late they had already been captured them and they were being led away to who knows where. Mary tearfully begged the terrorists on her knees not to take Lazarus and Louis. The man on the lead horse studied Mary coldly as she knelt there under his scrutiny.
She knew she must hold her sharp tongue although her voice was trembling with indignation. The other men laughed at her mockingly. Lazarus told Mary he loved her and to go back in the house. He said that he would be alright no matter how things turned out.
But she stayed and watched them ride down the lane and out of site. Just like that he was gone. Mary sat up all night starring at the fire. Shortly before dawn she heard a series of gun shots but she remained in the house not knowing what was happening.
Early the next morning Mary’s neighbor Henry Wax came over to visit and she knew by the way that he acted that something was wrong. He told her that he had found the boys down by the gate. Mary threw down the broom she was holding and ran toward the gate.
Henry stopped her, “Mary don’t go it’s a horrific and bloody site! Both boys were killed! I’ll take care of them for you!” Only when Henry was out of sight did Mary allow herself to collapse on the ground.
She clutched the dead brown grass yearning for comfort that would never come; the grief for her son was almost unbearable and she carried that pain with her until the day she died.
The bushwhackers raided the whole Burem area that night killing, looting, raping and stealing everything they could get their hands on. The gang consisted of 70 Union men led by Ben Bailey, Val Keele and Mary’s own neighbor John Webster. Lazarus Spears was buried in Hipshire Hollow just off Old Stage Road on the old Hunter Farm.
It was Mary’s reverent wish that the word “Murdered” be inscribed on his tombstone, so future generations would know how her beloved son met his untimely death.
More than 16 decades later the monument still remains.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com