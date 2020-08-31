Earnest Murray, age 91, Rogersville

On August 28, 2020, Earnest Marshall "Tex", "Sarge" Murray, age 91, went to heaven to be with his wife of 52 years, Juanita Hartley Murray.
He was a direct descendant of Scotland's first Earl of Murray. He served on Active Duty with the Army from 1951 to 1953 (during the Korean Conflict). He remained in the National Guard and later the U.S. Army Reserves until he honorably retired in 1988. He had been a faithful member of East Rogersville Baptist Church since 1966, where he sang in the Adult Choir, served as a Vacation Bible School worker, and acted in Christmas Programs. He served as a Boy Scout Leader. Earnest had been a faithful member of American Legion Post 21 where he had assisted with Mountain Home Christmas Parties for disabled Veterans. On numerous occasions, Earnest discreetly gave of his time and resources to help Veterans, the elderly, children, the disabled, fellow church members and neighbors.
He is survived by his son, Ernie Murray and wife Frances; his daughter, Julie Murray Forgety; a granddaughter, Amy Murray; and a grandson Will Gentry and his wife Brittani; and their children Kaira Stallins and Ender Stallins; Tom the Cat; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; several great-great- nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Earnest will lie in state on Thursday, September 3 from 3 p.m. until 7p.m. at Christian-Sells Funeral Home.
