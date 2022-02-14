Johnny Vick wants his niece Ashely to remember for more than just being a murder victim.
Her uncle said Friday that 22-year-old Ashley Vick was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, and a great person who was filled with compassion.
On Friday Patrick Cody Charlton, the second of two men charged in Ashely Vick’s Dec. 21, 2019 shooting death, pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Criminal Court.
“She could never hurt anybody,” Johnny Vick said Friday in his victim impact statement during Charlton’s plea. “A baby squirrel fell out of its nest and she nursed it back to life. She babied that thing and it wouldn’t let anyone near it except her. She had so much compassion for life.”
Charlton, 29, of Kingsport, was sentenced to 40 years at 100 percent Friday in exchange for guilty pleas to second degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
He was originally charged with first-degree murder, which could have resulted in life without parole. Charlton was offered the lesser charge on the condition that he accept an “out-of-range” sentence above the maximum 25 years that second degree murder usually allows.
Although he won’t be eligible for parole or probation, Charlton will be eligible for “good time” from the Tennessee Department of Corrections which means he must serve a minimum of 34 years before he is eligible to get out.
Charlton’s co-defendant, Bradley Wayne Addington, 32, of Kingsport, was sentenced to 20 years on Sept. 29, 2021 in Hawkins County Criminal Court after pleading guilty to charges including abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.
Judge Pearson sentenced Addington to 12 years on the tampering charge, which must be served in prison with 60 percent release eligibility. The remaining eight years for the other two charges will be served on supervised probation.
What we know about Ashley Vick's death
Vick, who resided in Church Hill, was found deceased with two gunshot wounds to the face on Dec. 16, 2019, in a ditch beside the road near 770 Tranbarger Road.
She wasn’t immediately identified, so the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office appealed to the media for help in identifying the body based on a distinctive tattoo.
Subsequent information was received from at least five witnesses who said Vick had last been seen in the company of Addington and Charlton on the day she died.
According to preliminary hearing testimony, upon being arrested on Dec. 20, 2019, Charlton told investigators he initially shot Vick by accident when they crossed the railroad tracks on Tranbarger Road, which is in an unincorporated area north of Allandale.
Charlton gave the HCSO a statement that he shot Vick a second time in the head because “I did not want to see her in pain.” Her body was found about 75 feet from the tracks.
Investigators testified that there were statements made by the defendants that a sexual liaison may have occurred between Addington and Vick on the day of her death.
Investigators testified that Charlton, who was supposedly dating Vick at the time, was “not happy” about her supposed affair with Addington.
There was no evidence Vick was involved with either defendant other than what came from the defendants’ post-arrest statements, police noted.
According to court records, Addington told the HCSO he was present when Vick was shot and that he was driving the vehicle, but he didn’t report it to anyone.
Addington’s arrest warrant affidavit stated, “Addington further stated that he provided the shooter with a change of clean clothes and cleaned blood from the car where the shooting took place. Addington also admitted to taking the firearm that was used to shoot Vick from the shooter and selling it to another individual.”
Ashley’s mother’s “life is destroyed”
During his victim impact statement Johnny Vick said Ashley’s parents are still too distraught about her death to appear in court for Charlton’s plea.
Johnny Vick said Ashley’s mother’s “life is destroyed”.
The only time her autistic brother showed emotion in his life was when he witnessed his mother’s sadness, which brought tears to his eyes.
“She can’t bring herself to smile or laugh because Ashley isn’t here,” Vick said.
Vick noted that from the time Ashely was seven years old her took her fishing every weekend.
“I can’t get over that empty seat,” Vick said. “Ashley was led astray at the end, but she was a great person.”