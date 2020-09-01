MOSHEIM — Tammy Marie Kilmer Poynter, 58, of Mosheim, TN, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born December 30, 1961 in San Diego, CA to the late Eddie Wayne and Barbara Wilhelm Kilmer. Tammy relocated to Tennessee from Phoenix, AZ in 1996. She was a member of Hughes Memorial Baptist Church in Hawkins County.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Marie Southerland; parents, Eddie Wayne and Barbara Wilhelm Kilmer; grandparents, Roy E. and Laura Kilmer and John and Alice Wilhelm.
She is survived by her husband, of 14 years, Marcus Poynter; grandchildren, Brandon and Kaitlin Southerland of Jonesborough; Patrick Maxey of Alabama, Dad, Fred Hunt; sisters, Laura (Mark) Waring, Denise Kilmer, Misty (Steve) Pinkerton; brother, Fred (Jennifer) Hunt, Jr.; nieces and nephews, all of Arizona and brother and sister-in laws from Kentucky.
Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be 3 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home with Travis Porterfield and Jerry Manis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 prior to the service. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
All those attending services are asked to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.
Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home, Morristown, TN.