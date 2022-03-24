Those flashy blue Volunteer uniforms burning up the track this spring are made possible by generous contributions from one of Church Hill’s leading manufacturers.
Hutchinson Sealing Systems, Inc. is a top global manufacturer in the design and delivery of sealing products.
In the past six years Hutchinson Sealing Systems Inc. has purchased more than 50 track uniforms for the Volunteer High School’s boys and girls track & field teams in their on-going support of the Hawkins County community.
“This hasn’t been a one-time contribution by the company,” said Volunteer head track Coach Jim Ailshie. “They have been tremendous partners of ours for quite awhile. We are very grateful for Hutchinson’s support and kind gift to our student athletes.”
The VHS runners, jumpers and throwers will be outfitted in their new royal blue Falcon attire on Tuesday, March 29 when they compete at Cherokee High School.