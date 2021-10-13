Bulls Gap's new City Park, nicknamed “The Farm”, will host the Fourth Annual Bulls Gap Craft and Music Festival this Saturday and Sunday Oct. 16-17.
Even organizer Jeanette Edens said there are more than 50 arts and craft booths booths registered for the festival, and there will also feature live music throughout both days.
Most of the booths will feature hand-made arts and crafts Edens said there are about eight food trucks selling food, so visitors are invited to come hungry and have a good meal.
Live entertainment Saturday features eight acts including Chris Long, The Flying J’s, Aaron Walker, Newcut, Pebo Wilson, The Change, Scotty Arnold and Friends, and Michael and Nick Bumgardner.
Sunday's live performances will feature a variety of Gospel music performers.
There will also be children’s activities including face painting and a bouncy house.
The Bulls Gap Craft and Music Festival is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, and visitors are encourage to bring a lawn chair, stay a while and enjoy the music.
“The Farm” is located on N. VFW Road at the Highway 11-E intersection, and is bordered by Whitehorn Creek to the west and Pikestaff Creek to the north.
For more information email bgcraftandmusicfest@gmail.com or cal (423) 923-0434.