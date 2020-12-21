Rogersville home wins New Canton Plantation's Christmas light challenge

The home located at 356 Byington Road in Rogersville has won the 2020 Christmas Light Challenge hosted by Church Hill’s New Canton Plantation.
As a result, the homeowner received a $100 cash prize, a yard sign and a slot in local newspapers.
“The judges said it was a really close call and that they loved so many,” said New Canton Plantation owner and host Amanda Jackson.
A total of 11 homes entered this year’s challenge:
1) 706 North Sherbrooke Circle, Mount Carmel
2) 1408 Ruth Brooke Dr, Mount Carmel
3) 132 Stephen Dr, Church Hill
4) 402 West Lane Street, Church Hill
5) 512 Wilson Street, Church Hill
6) 423 Elm Springs Road, Church Hill
7) 858 Nantucket Ave, Mount Carmel
8) 209 Bernard Ave, Church Hill
9) 3045 Main Street, Surgoinsville
10) 356 Byington Rd, Rogersville
11) 126 Henardtown Road, Rogersville
This year, registration opened on Oct. 1 and continued until Dec. 19. Judging took place on Dec. 20, and three judges critiqued the participants on creativity, beauty, theme, and community votes.
Participants were able to submit a ‘community vote’ on the New Canton Plantation’s website for $2 per vote.
The entry fees consisted of $20 for homeowners and $30 for businesses and all proceeds were donated to Of One Accord Ministries.
Readers can still drive by each home, look at the festive decorations and enjoy a socially distant way to get in the Christmas spirit.