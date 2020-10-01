Davie H. Helton died peacefully surrounded by his family on September 25, 2020 in Sneedville at the age of 91. Davie was born February 3, 1929 and was saved at an early age and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Helton; daughters, Debbie Helton & Brenda Greene
He is survived by;
Son; Steven & Patsy Helton of Sneedville
Special granddaughter; Jessica & Ricky Harris Jr., of the home
Grandsons; Justin Greene and Josh & Tanya Greene
Special great-grandsons; John & Andrew Harris, of the home
Great-granddaughter; Zoey
The family would like to thank the staff of Avalon Hospice, Amedysis Home Health, Misty Nunn, Sneedville Medical Clinic, Lisa Trent and the Harris Family
Funeral services were held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home Chapel
Rev. Earl Lee King & Rev Randy Smith officiating
Special music was provided by Amy Burke & Ricky Harris Jr.
Interment followed in the Lawson-Helton Cemetery
Serving as pallbearers were Dean Helton, Earl Helton, Cody Perry, Ricky Harris Sr., Jeremiah Harris & Ricky Harris Jr.
Serving as honorary pallbearer were John & Andrew Harris
The family received friends on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements