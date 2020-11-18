Since 2020 has thrown us so many punches, I decided to just jump off of a cliff. Well, I didn’t exactly jump, I fell. In fact, it wasn’t a cliff, but it was a really steep hillside. I was up in the ridges just off Stanley Valley Road, in the edge of Virginia. My 15 year old son Jon and I took a friend’s John Deere Gator up into the woods using old logging roads. We have a primitive bunkhouse and fire ring up there that we use for camping now and then. We had a trip planned, and wanted to check to see that everything was in order. While walking around on the downhill side of the bunk house I tripped and fell, and fell, and fell.
I wasn’t sliding, I was tumbling out of control. Apparently, I hit a protruding chunk of granite on the way down. It got me in the back, but just on my ribs. A few inches over and I could have been paralyzed. As it is, I had an awful lot of pain. Nearly a week later I can walk around okay, but it hurts to go from sitting to standing, and there is no sleeping position that doesn’t hurt. Forget about coughing or sneezing. Bruised ribs are tough on an old guy like me.
I fell about 40 feet altogether. My hands and arms got banged up, as did my knees and feet. I even put a pretty good “road rash” mark on my right temple. It hurt, and it still hurts, but I’m getting better every day. I just have to remember not to reach in certain directions, or change positions quickly.
If I had tumbled another 20 feet, I would have gone over a cliff that is at least 100 feet.
All in all, I’m grateful that I’m still alive and walking around. A friend told me that God was with me. I replied that yes he was, and he didn’t want us to go over that cliff together. Having narrowly escaped really serious injury with just bruises, and severe soreness while my ribs heal, is indeed a blessing.
This brings me to my point. 2020 has been a rough year. People have been sick, and some passed. Businesses have suffered, and paychecks have suffered. So many people seem to be waking up looking to be offended. For many of us, the election stirred up so much hatred that we now have people that we thought were friends that won’t speak to us over a difference of political opinion.
I don’t think we actually jumped off of the cliff, I think that we faced a bit of adversity that took us by surprise, causing us to trip and fall to where we are now. Fortunately, we are only bruised as a society. It wasn’t a cliff, it was just a really steep political slope for most of us. The pandemic has caused us to have to change our routines, but most of us have been spared from the worst of it, at least so far.
In terms of our attitudes, and how we treat each other, we are a bit bruised and banged up, and we have a little pain, but we didn’t fall all the way off the cliff. We have choices. We can crawl back up that hill, patch up our wounds and improve over time. We can stay down there where we landed, afraid to move because we might fall farther. We can even continue to act recklessly and fall all the way off the cliff.
You be you, but I’m climbing back up and walking a lot more carefully. Be good to each other.