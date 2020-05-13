ROGERSVILLE — Three Hawkins Countians were arrested last week and charged with various drug-related offenses committed while in a Drug-Free School Zone.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Cpl. Mark Harrell said in a report that about 6:25 p.m. on May 6, 2020, he and other officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on SR 66 South, directly across the road from Cherokee High School, to investigate possible narcotics trafficking.
After arriving at the location, Harrell said he observed a silver-colored Honda Accord leaving the apartments’ parking lot, driven by a man he recognized as David Charles Gatewood, 55, of Builders Lane, Rogersville.
Harrell said he had prior knowledge that Gatewood’s driver’s license had been revoked.
The vehicle was pulled over and in addition to Gatewood, passengers in the car included Summer Dawn Good, 35, of Hwy. 66 South, Rogersville, and Joshua Lee Worley, 38, of Housewright Hollow, Surgoinsville.
A check through the NCIC system showed that Gatewood’s license was revoked in December, 2018, for failure to comply with the state’s Financial Responsibility Law.
Gatewood agreed to allow the vehicle to be searched. That search, the report states, turned up a silver metal container that was in the floorboard of the vehicle, with a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, weighing about 1.8 grams.
“Further investigation found Summer Good to be in possession of a small zip-lock bag containing a crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine, and weighing approximately 7.3 grams,” Harrell wrote in the report. “Summer stated the substance belonged to David Gatewood.”
Since none of the suspects would claim ownership of the crystalline substance, all three were charged with possession / manufacture / delivery / sale of methamphetamine, and within a Drug-Free School Zone.
Gatewood was additionally charged with driving on a revoked license, and driving while in possession of methamphetamine.
All were taken to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking, with a tentative appearance date in Sessions Court of May 11, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.