An Eidson man accused of leading the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on a high speed chase, and then bailing out of a moving truck and fleeing on foot is facing multiple charges including felony evading arrest.
Last week the Review reported that Willie Slone, 40, 244 Shiloh Church Road, Eidson, had been wanted on two counts of aggravated assault stemming from an alleged attack on his wife and another woman on April 5.
The HCSO later reported that Slone is also accused of a high speed chase that occurred on May 10 around 3:30 p.m. after Deputy Bryan Sanders reportedly observed a black Nissan pickup run the stop sign at the intersection of Clinch Valley Road ant Rt. 66N.
Sanders reported that when he attempted a traffic stop Slone accelerated to 75 mph in a 35 mph zone and crossed the centerline multiple times during the pursuit.
The pursuit was westbound on Clinch Valley Road near the intersection of Davis Road when Slone left reportedly the roadway, jumped a ditch, and continued through a field parallel to the road.
“Shortly after entering the field Willie bailed out of the truck while it was still in motion,” Sanders said. “Before I could secure my patrol car on the side of Clinch Valley Road and close the distance to Willie he had jumped a creek and started up a mountain.”
Slone was arrested on May 16 and arraigned on the two pending aggravated assault charges from April 5, as well as charges from May 10 including felony evading arrest, stop sign violation, lane violation, speeding, driving on a revoked license, registration violation, and no insurance.
As of Monday Slone remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for June 1.
Accused joyrider swallowed baggy
Brandon David Lafollette, 37, 6927 Rt. 66N, Rogersville was arrested on May 17 and charged with tampering with evidence, joyriding, driving on a revoked license, resisting arrest and no insurance. A witness told Deputy Casey Carter that Lafollette had asked to borrow his truck, and when the owner said no, Lafollette took it anyway.
Carter reported that Lafollette returned home while he was speaking to the owner, and refused commands to take his hands out of his pockets. Carter said Lafollette pulled a small baggy out of his pocket and attempted to conceal it by changing hands. When Carter attempted to detain him, Lafollette allegedly put the baggy in his mouth and swallowed it.
‘Mind your own business’ threat with a gun
Brandon Philip Surplis, 34, 187 Pinhook Road, Rogersville, was arrested on May 16 and charged with aggravated assault stemming from an incident that occurred on Feb. 16. Deputy Kyle Shively responded to a shots fired complaint. A neighbor told Shively he heard gunshots coming from the trailer where Surplis resides.
Another neighbor reported that Surplis walked over to his residence carrying a gun and a pipe, pointed the gun at him, and told him to mind his own business. The second neighbor alleged that Surplis also truck his trailer with the pipe, denting the siding. When Shively attempted to locate Surplis he was gone.
Sex offender removes GPS device
David Scott Whitson Jr., 25, 279 Byington road, Rogersville, was arrested May 17 and charged with violation of sex offender registry and removal of GPS device. Joshua Neece, who supervises convicted sex offenders for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, reported on May 21, 2019 that Whitson established a secondary residence in Concord Avenue in Mount Carmel which he failed to report after residing there for four or more nights.
Neece also reported that Whitson was placed on GPS monitoring on April 23, 2019, but removed the device on May 21, 2019. Whitson was convicted of solicitation of a minor in 2017.
Stolen U-Haul catalytic converters
David Bullington from Patriot Auto Repair in Bulls Gap reported on May 17 that when he returned to his shop that night he found that four catalytic converters had been removed from U-Haul moving trucks that he rents from his business.
Bullington stated that he checked his video surveillance at his shop which indicated that on May 15 around 2:30 a.m. a suspect was dropped off at the business. The suspect then cut the catalytic converters off the vehicles. Bullington reported the value of the damage at $16,000.