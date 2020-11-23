Mount Carmel gained several new faces on their board of Mayor and Alderman last Thursday evening.
Newly elected Pat Stilwell replaced Jennifer Williams as Mayor, newly elected Aldermen Darby Patrick and Mindy Fleishour replaced outgoing Aldermen Garrett White and Wanda Davidson respectively.
Alderman Tresa Mawk was re-elected and sworn in, and John Gibson was appointed to a vacant Alderman seat and sworn in.
“I’d like to thank the town, as I’ve been able to serve as Alderman, Vice Mayor and Mayor in the past four years,” Williams told the gathered crowd as the Nov. 19 meeting began. “I see that as an honor and a privilege to serve my city and its citizens. I look forward to what Mount Carmel is going to do in the future.”
Williams also presented an award to outgoing Alderman Wanda Davidson, who served on the BMA for 20 years (from 2000 to 2020) before she chose not to seek re-election this year.
“During my journey over the past 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of working with a Board of Mayor and Alderman that really loved the town, cared about it and wanted to see it grow economically and financially,” Davidson said as she accepted the award. “It was a pleasure to work with them. I also want to thank my God for giving me the opportunity to serve a town that I have lived in since I was 10 years old. I also want to thank the voters who have gone to the polls over the past 20 years to give me their vote of confidence…I always tried to vote my conscience and do what was right.”
She went on to thank the town’s employees, who she said, “work so hard for the wellbeing of the town” and congratulated the new Mayor and Aldermen.
She encouraged them to “vote your conscience, even if it isn’t popular.”
“It has been a long, hard journey,” she added of her time on the board. “It hasn’t always been easy, but it has been good, and I am going to miss it.”
Once new Mayor Stilwell was sworn in, she nominated Mawk to fill the Vice Mayoral seat. Alderman Jim Gilliam then nominated Alderman Steven McLain as well.
The board voted 4-2 in favor of Mawk, with Gilliam and McLain voting ‘no.’ Thus, Mawk won the Vice Mayoral seat.
Alderman Gilliam then nominated John Gibson to fill a vacant Alderman seat. Gibson actually ran against Stillwell and others for Mayor of the town in this year’s election. Gibson came in second place to Stillwell with 555 votes as opposed to her 869.
Alderman Mawk also nominated Gary Traylor for the vacant seat, saying “I have had people ask me to nominate him because he ran for Alderman, not for Mayor.”
The board then voted 5-1 in favor of Gibson, with only Mawk voting ‘no.’ Thus, Gibson was sworn in as Alderman.