A Rogersville woman who told police she was followed from her workplace by an “aggressive” female Thursday evening was later charged with filing a false report after the accused and a witnesses contradicted that story.
Upon being arrested, Charity Nicole Hall, 30, 499 N. Hawkins Street, Rogersville, was allegedly found in possession of meth, pills and a handgun.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday HCSO Detective Hunter Lamons responded to the sheriff’s office on a stalking and harassment complaint where he met Hall.
Hall stated that when she got off work in Kingsport she was met at her vehicle by a woman named “Heather” who was waiting for her, and began “screaming and yelling and being aggressive”.
According to Lamons, Hall stated that she got into her car and began driving home, and was followed by Heather, but lost her after crossing into Hawkins County.
“Charity stated she believes Heather may know where she lives, and I offered to escort her home to make sure Heather was not there,” Lamons stated in his report. “Upon arriving (at Hall’s home) Charity began pointing at a black sedan parked in the parking lot matching the tag Charity gave, with two females outside of it. I then got outside to speak to the two subject, and Charity sped off and left.”
Lamons reported that one of the females stated that she’d gone to pick up Hall from work and return Hall’s car because “she was leaving her”.
The first female stated that when Hall saw the second female “she began screaming and yelling and being aggressive”.
The first female stated that she then got into the vehicle with the second female and left.
“Charity began following them and throwing her clothing and personal items out along the highway,” Lamons stated in his report. “(The first female) stated they finally got away from Charity and went back to the apartment to get her dogs and clothing.”
The second female corroborated that version of events and also took video of the incident, Lamons added.
As Lamons was taking a statement from the two females Hall returned to the apartment where she was detained by Lamons.
Upon being asked if she had anything illegal in her possession Hall allegedly handed over a baggie containing 1.9 grams of meth, and informed Lamons she had a handgun in the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle Lamons reportedly located the gun and a white pill bottle containing 17.5 pills believed to be gabapentin.
Hall was charged with felony filing a false report, possession of a handgun during a felony, possession of meth, and possession of Schedule 5 Narcotics. As of Friday she was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment set for Monday.