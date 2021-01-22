After Hawkins County Commission Chairman Rick Brewer addressed the county’s board of education on Jan. 21, the board unanimously voted to support a bill in the Tenn. House of Representatives that would allocate a large portion of the tax revenue from online sports gaming funds towards public education.
According to the Bill’s summary, Tenn. House Bill 48 redirects the 80% portion of the tax revenue from the privilege tax on online sports betting FROM the lottery for education account, and, instead, puts it IN an account to be distributed to public schools.
Currently, 80% of the money generated from these privilege taxes goes towards the Lottery for Education account, which is used to fund scholarships such as the HOPE or Tennessee Promise Scholarships for freshman entering college. This bill proposed that this money, instead, be funneled into public education.
The money would be intended for construction and maintenance of public-school buildings.
The bill is sponsored by Representative David Hawk, who is a Republican from Greeneville.
Tennessee online sports betting
Tennessee’s online-only sports gaming program went live on Nov. 1, 2020. There are currently four licensed platforms on which participants can place these bets.
According to an article in the Tennessean, “Bettors can wager on collegiate sports in Tennessee, with limitations: no in-game proposition wagers can be placed on ‘individual actions, events, statistics, occurrences or non-occurrences’ during a college game, according to Tennessee regulations.”
According to the Associated Press, in just one month, the sports betting program saw $131.4 million in gross wagers, yielding almost $2.4 million in privilege taxes for the state.
“This has been a dream of mine”
Brewer told the BOE that, according to his estimates, if the sports betting program continues at the rate at which it performed in November, Hawkins Co. Schools could receive around $25 per student, per year.
The system has roughly 6,000 students, so the system could receive around $150,000 at this rate.
“We’re expecting it to grow, but we’ve got to get it through the legislature,” Brewer told the BOE.
He added, “I call it (the privilege tax) a ‘sin’ tax.”
“That’s what it is,” BOE member Tecky Hicks replied.
Brewer noted that, in addition to asking the BOE to vote to support House Bill 48, he expects the issue to come up for a vote in the county commission as well. He noted that the matter wasn’t on the agenda for the Jan. 25 meeting, but the commission may take it up in February. He noted that the Commission’s resolution would be a joint resolution with the BOE.
“This has been a dream of mine for probably about 10 years,” Brewer told the BOE. “When Matt (Hixson, Director of Schools) came on board, I had a resolution, and we were going to try to go after some lottery money, but that was going to be a little more difficult… when the lottery was passed, everything goes to higher education. That pot of money has grown so much now they’re not even spending what money is coming in. They’re just spending interest.”
BOE votes in favor of Tenn. House Bill 48
Brewer additionally asked that each BOE member sign a document to show their support for the bill. He also noted that he hopes to get signatures from all county commissioners as well.
He also encouraged BOE members to call their respective state representatives to voice their support for the bill.
House bill 48 has not yet been passed, but Brewer told the BOE he suspects it is currently being discussed in a house committee.
BOE member Judy Trent then asked whether the board’s support of the bill as it is currently presented would still be applicable if other stipulations are tacked on to the bill at a later date.
“We are supporting the bill as it is presented currently,” Hixson said. “When it gets to committee, lobbyists can attach what they think needs to be attached to it. But, we’re stating just by resolution that, on face value, we support and hopefully approve moving forward with the plan of those proceeds from online betting and gambling going towards K-12 education.”
Hicks then noted that the bill may not even make it to the floor for Tenn. State Representatives to vote on it, and it may simply “die in committee.”
“This won’t stop in Hawkins county,” Brewer said. “We’re going to take it statewide as much as we can…”