Volunteer High School proudly presents the Fall of 2021 Nursing Education Class, Certified Nursing Assistants:
Emma Brown, CNA
Lillian Cicero, CNA
Grace Cox, CNA
Kailee Gibbons, CNA
Kyrsten Patrick, CNA
Reagan Skelton, CNA
Tanner Spears, CNA
Josie Templeton, CNA
These students successfully completed the required pre-requisite courses prior to being accepted into the Nursing Education class.
Those courses included Introduction to Health Science, Medical Therapeutics, and Anatomy & Physiology. While enrolled in Nursing Education, they completed the required training (40 lecture/content delivery hours, 20 classroom lab hours, & 40 clinical hours) to qualify them to sit for their State of Tennessee Certified Nursing Assistant licensure exam which includes both a knowledge and skills portion.
While becoming a CNA is a foundational steppingstone to becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or a Registered Nurse (RN), it can also be a valuable start to a variety of careers in the healthcare industry. All eight students have plans to further their education after graduation.
Emma Brown, CNA, will be attending Walter State Community College in the Fall of 2022 where she will major in Occupational Therapy. Emma plans to work as a CNA while attending college.
Lillian Cicero, CNA, will be attending Tennessee Tech University in the Fall of 2022 where she will major in Human Ecology with a concentration in Nutrition & Dietetics. Lillian plans to work as a CNA while attending college.
Grace Cox, CNA, will be attending Carson-Newman University in the Fall of 2022 where she will major in Nursing. Grace plans to work as a CNA while attending college and wants to be a Pediatric Registered Nurse.
Kailee Gibbons, CNA, will be attending Northeast State Community College in the Fall of 2022 where she plans to attain her EMT licensure, while also working as a CNA.
Kyrsten Patrick, CNA, will be attending Northeast State Community College in the Fall of 2022 where she will major in Nursing. Kyrsten plans to begin work as a CNA immediately.
Reagan Skelton, CNA, will be attending East Tennessee State University in the Fall of 2022 where she will major in Radiology. Reagan plans to work as a CNA while attending college.
Tanner Spears, CNA, has been accepted to Tennessee Tech University & Carson-Newman University, although he is undecided where he will attend at this time. Tanner plans to major in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, while also working as a CNA.
Josie Templeton, CNA, will be attending Walter State Community College in the Fall of 2022 where she will major in Nursing. She is currently seeking employment as a CNA and wants to be a Registered Nurse in the NICU.
Keri Masters, RN is the Nursing Education Instructor at Volunteer High School. Ms. Masters expressed, “It has been exciting for me as their instructor to witness their hard work and dedication pay off. They deserve to be celebrated and should be very proud of themselves. They will be an asset to any post-secondary program they attend.”
The Nursing Education class collectively conveyed “We want to thank Ms. Masters, our parents, and Volunteer High School for giving us this opportunity.”