The Local Artists Gallery’s August artist of the month is 74-year-old Joseph “Joe” Spencer.
Spencer was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. When he was 18 months old, his parents divorced, and he and his sister were raised by his mother.
“Our father was still part of our lives, and he really drove the love of the arts of any and all kinds,” Spencer said.
His father was a painter but had put his brushes away for a time. In Spencer’s teenage years, though, his father started to paint again, and it was during this period that he also gained an interest in the arts.
“My father and I would spend time together going to the Cincinnati Art Museum,” he said. “It got to the point that I knew almost every pieve in the museum and their location. We would spend quality time together by taking me out while he would be sketching around. But not matter how he or my high school art teacher tried, I just could’t draw a straight line with a ruler. I was a hopeless case.”
After Spencer finished high school, he enlisted in the Army.
“In 1965, they decided that I needed a nice vacation to sunny South Vietnam,” Spencer said. “I was luckier than most because I got stationed in a supply unit, away from the front lines. But, it still wasn’t fun and games--this was a war after all.”
During this time, Spencer began to take photos, though he described them as mostly “point and shoots.”
“They were something to capture the moment, like a truck that was destroyed by a landmine and the moments between me and my unit,” he said. “Unfortunately, I can not even go and reference these photos because they were destroyed in a flood. Maybe it was for the best. I had not developed any sort of skill with a lense.”
When he returned to the states, he explained that he had an easier time than many other soldiers.
“Luckily, I was only ignored--not spit on or called names,” he said. “After a year, I was discharged from the Army, which was all anyone ever wanted at the time. Because of the small amount of time I spent in Vietnam, my outlook on life had changed.”
He spent the next six and a half years traveling and living in different parts of the country.
“It was in Louisiana that I realized that I needed something more in life, and, unfortunately, the only thing that I knew was being a soldier,” he said. “I needed a skill and a feeling of purpose, so I re-enlisted in the Army.”
In 1978, Spencer was stationed in South Korea and put into what he calls “the best unit of my whole career.” It was also there that he met a woman with whom he wanted to spend the rest of his life and where he bought his first camera.
“With it, my wife and I traveled all over Korea, and I discovered that I, the hopeless case, was good at photography,” he said.
When he was stationed in Germany in 1982, Spencer said he became serious about photography and even began taking classes.
“My wife and son spent almost every weekend out taking pictures in Europe with me,” he said. “Even after our daughter was born in 1984, we still travel on the weekends. It was traveling through Europe, seeing architecture that was centuries old and the unique topography of the countryside that truly ignited my love and passion for the art form.”
After he retired, he ended up back in Germany, only this time he was a civilian contractor with weekends free to travel. He was able to photograph Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg and Prague, which he said became his favorite city in Europe.
There, he honed his skills, learned more about lighting and the use of filters to create contrast and the best angles to use during a sunset versus a sunrise.
After six months, his contract ended, and he returned to his family in Kentucky. Then, in 1993 he got a job as a JROTC instructor in the small town of Evarts, Ky. After 10 years in the Appalachian region, he retired from teaching and moved to Knoxville. It was there that he discovered the Smoky Mountains and once again fell in love with traveling and the art form.
When his daughter moved to Utah, he took the opportunity to photograph out West.
“I would spend weeks with her discovering the unique landscapes of the red rock deserts and canyons that littered the lower half of the state,” he said.
During his five trips out West, he photographed the Grand Tetons in both winter and fall, Yellowstone, Monument Valley and all five National Parks in Utah.
“After five years of living out West, my daughter decided to move back home to be closer to family,” he said. “I told her that I would help her move, but we had to make a slight detour to the Grand Canyon-- and, of course, we did.”
In 2015, Spencer went back to Vietnam with his local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America.
“This trip was not only to visit a beautiful country, but I was able to take in the sights, smells and sounds of the country--only this time, they weren’t shooting at me,” he said. “After 35 years, my wife and I got to return to South Korea. There, I met family and friends I had not seen in years. Not only do I get to travel more since being retired, but I get to visit these landscapes and experience nature more freely.”
Once his wife retired, the two began spending a lot of time at Cherokee Lake, fell in love with the local area and discovered Rogersville.
“We decided that this was the place we would finally settle and live the retired life,” he said. “I had always wanted to be an artist, but I can not paint, draw or sculpt. So, I picked up my camera, and that is something I could do.”
A meet-and-greet with Spencer will be held Friday, August 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Local Artists Gallery, which is located at 124 E. Main Street in Rogersville