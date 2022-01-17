Carrie Mae Pittman was born April 29, 1926, in Tallahassee, Florida, the daughter of a sharecropper and the granddaughter of slaves.
In 1979, the Florida A&M University and University of Michigan graduate decided to run in a special election when Florida state Rep. Gwen Cherry was killed in a car crash. That started a political career that saw Pittman, now Carrie Meek, take office in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Florida Senate
Before Meek joined the U.S. House, she won Cherry’s former seat in the Florida House and then the Senate, becoming the first African American woman elected to the Florida Senate. A Democrat, she served on the education appropriations subcommittee and championed efforts to construct affordable rental housing in the state.
U.S. House of Representatives
A 1992 court-ordered redistributing created three new districts in Florida. Meek ran for one of those seats, the 17th district in northern Dade County. She became the first black member of Congress — along with Corrine Brown and Alcee Hastings — to represent Florida since Reconstruction.
One of Meek’s first orders of business was to get her district $100 million to rebuild from Hurricane Andrew. She also lead legislation to improve Dade County’s transportation and to fund aviation programs at Miami-Dace Community College. She was an advocate for Haitian immigrants and, in the contentious 2000 presidential election, objected to the 25 electoral votes from Florida that gave George W. Bush the White House. Meek declined to meet with President Bush and other legislators in February 2001.
Meek retired from the House in 2003. Her son, Kendrick Meek, ran for her seat and succeeded her. Kendrick Meek served the district from 2003-2011.
Retirement
After leaving the House, Meek spent most of her time running the Carrie Meek Foundation, founded in 2001 to help provide opportunity in Miami-Dade. She received honorary degrees from several institutions, including the University of Miami, Barry University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida A&M University and Rollins College. The Carrie Meek-James N. Eaton Sr. Southeastern Regional Black Archives Research Center and Museum at Florida A&M University is named in her honor.
Meek died Nov. 28, 2021, at 95.