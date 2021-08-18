MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel City Attorney John Pevy told his Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting last week if it continues to violate the Sunshine Law, eventually the town is going to get into trouble.
During the BMA workshop last week the board was presented with its third alleged Sunshine Law violation of 2021, this time stemming from a video of an alderman discussing votes.
City manager Mike Housewright played the video during the Aug. 12 BMA workshop that showed Alderman Darby Patrick speaking to vice-mayor Tresa Mawk prior to the July 22 BMA meeting.
During the video Patrick criticized the fire chief, and then points out that they need a fourth vote to break a 3-3 tie on an unspecified issue.
Initially Patrick criticizes the fire chief, stating that he’s just there for a paycheck.
Patrick tells Mawk, “As long as they have three votes it hard to block them. Once we get the fourth we can block them there.”
Housewright told the BMA at its Aug. 12 workshop that is illegal.
“You cannot help votes," Housewright said. "You can’t coordinate votes. You can’t have those discussions. It’s illegal and it’s unethical, and I don’t know how many times we can have this conversation about the Sunshine Law before it registers.”
Alderman Mindy Fleishour and Mayor Pat Stilwell both asked what the votes mentioned by Patrick were for, but neither Patrick nor Mawk offered an explanation.
"These type of political shenanigans"
After the recording was played for the BMA, Fire Chief Jason Byington read a statement saying he was “shocked, angry, and quite frankly taken aback by it”.
“This position means more to me than just paying a simple paycheck,” Byington said. “My family, who chose not to attend for obvious reason, was also taken aback because they have seen me drop everything to tend to city business while at home, on vacation, or in the middle of the night.”
Byington added, “I feel that I have made myself readily available to any board member who calls or request a meeting with me to discuss any issue they may have. For two members of the BMA to use me for my position as a fire chief to leverage votes, to me is morally and ethically wrong.”
Housewright noted that revealing the video publicly may ultimately cost this his job by swaying that fourth vote against him, but he felt it had to be done.
“This form of government was put in place to address these very types of actions, and I don’t know if we need to go back to the drawing board and have a vote on whether you all really want a council manager form of government, or if you want to go back to strong mayor,” Housewright said. “These type of political shenanigans, and this type of treatment of our employees is exactly what this form of government is supposed to stop.”
The video of the conversation between Patrick and Mawk, as well as a video of the complete Aug. 12 workshop meeting, can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
"A dangerous line getting close to defamation"
Mawk was cautioned by City Attorney John Pevy during the July 22 that an earlier meeting she called between herself, Patrick, and Alderman John Gibson (who didn’t attend) at the residence of the city employee to look at new curbing the city placed in front of her home violated the Tennessee Open meetings Act (a/k/a the Sunshine Law).
That was just one of the touchy issues discussed during the BMA’s Aug. 12 workshop.
Alderman John Gibson also criticized Mawk for reading an email aloud during the July 22 BMA meeting “that made multiple accusations against two employees”.
Gibson apologized to those two employees, one of whom is Housewright, that nothing was done to stop the reading of the letter.
“Vice mayor, you made a claim that there was a citizen being discriminated against, and that’s a very serious accusation,” Gibson told Mawk. “If they’re being discriminated against, I’m sure Mr. Pevy can give you a better explanation of that person’’s legal options. We were elected to represent the 5,500. Not one person. It’s not in the people’s best interest to have that hearsay read as if it was the Gospel at the last meeting.”
Gibson added, “You implied that there was a wrongdoing at an open meeting without having a full idea of what was going on. That’s a dangerous line getting close to defamation. You dismissed any possibility that she (the employee) may have a grievance.”
Gibson also stated that Mawk's refusal to have a conversation with Housewright about that issue caused the BMA to have a conversation that “completely derailed” the July 22 meeting.
"Someone who can work with the city manager"
“Although it’s unprecedented, in my opinion, if God forbid anything happened to the mayor, we need a succession plan with someone who can work with the city manager instead of against him, and someone who understands the liability for the Sunshine violation,” Gibson said. “I would like to place on the (Aug. 26) agenda that we open the floor for nominations for the vice mayor.”
The ensuing hour-long discussion was a repeat of the July 22 discussion with Mawk stating she didn’t believe she did anything wrong, and alleging that Housewright was rude to an elderly resident whose street light he'd had removed.
Mawk said she didn't violate the Sunshine Law. She was investigating an elderly resident’s grievance.
Housewright asked her why she didn’t ask him about the issue before airing it in a public meeting.
“Because I didn’t think you would do anything about it,” Mawk said.
Pevy said that alderman talking to each other about votes “can become quite a problem.”
The July 22 video recording was the third Sunshine Law violation he has cautioned the BMA about in 2021.
“I was talking to a city attorney from another town just the other day … and he had seen some of the things in the paper that we had dealt with,” Pevy said. “He told me y’all are going to get in trouble. Eventually something is going to happen and the town is going to get in trouble.”