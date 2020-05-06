SURGOINSVILLE — Authorities were summoned on Friday, May 1, 2020, to a location on Byington Road, in Surgoinsville, where a complainant reported that several pieces of farm equipment, worth more than $13,000, had been stolen from behind double-locked gates on his property.
According to Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Billy Begley’s report, missing are:
• Ford model 2000 tractor, valued at $7,000;
• Hay baler, carrier and unroller, valued at $800;
• Cattle trailer with three-point hitch, valued at $1,000; and,
• 258 New Holland hay rake, hydraulic driven, valued at $5,000.
The owner stated that only he and a neighbor have keys, and that he did not know when the items were stolen.
