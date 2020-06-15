ROGERSVILLE — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will hold a Commodity Distribution on June 23, 2020 at the Hawkins Co. School Bus Shop, 1722 East Main Street, in Rogersville.
Items will be distributed through a drive-thru on a first come, first served basis, to income-eligible households until all commodities are gone. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Dept. of Agriculture.
Each recipient must have a Light Blue commodity ID card in order to pick up their commodities. An ID card is obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center. We strongly encourage each recipient to complete the application the week prior to the date of your distribution, this will reduce your wait time during the distribution. However, staff will be available on site during the Distribution to assist in acquiring a commodity card. If someone is picking up your commodities, they must have your ID card and be authorized on your application; limits to pickup are 10 orders.
The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 12 noon or earlier if food is no longer available.
