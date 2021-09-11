Kay Elkins reflects on Sept. 11, 2001

1. Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?
On September 11, 2001 I had not yet retired and was working that day at Hancock County Health Department. I came into the front office and everyone was hushed and listening to the radio. That told me what had happened after a plane had hit the twin towers. And then another. So it was obvious it was not an accident but an intentional act. We were all in disbelief.
2. What emotions did you feel when you learned of the attacks?
I wondered what else would happen if this had just been able to take place. How had this happened? Where were the safeguards??? But later realizing you cannot predict or stop random acts of terrorism. I wondered if this would lead to war. I guess that was my main fear.
On my way home I stopped to fill my car with gas and wondered as I put a credit card in…would it work? Had the crash of the towers affected business? Would normal purchases now be lost inside computers in the crash zone. Amazingly there was no glitch. And there never was after.
3. In what ways did this day change your life?
Life and work and days went on. But now there is always a fear of what could always happen again.
Travel on airlines is much more alert to prevent a repeat tragedy. I hope it never does