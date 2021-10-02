When you want to meet up with friends, or just read a book with a good cup of coffee,Coffee at the Kyle House is the place to go. With several historic rooms, you can couch in comfort and gaze at the architecture, or sit at the window and watch people passing by on Main Street. I am often drawn into surrounding conversations and laughter. It’s a fun place to go.
Coffee at the Kyle is one of the last legal drug dealers in town according to Brian who runs the place. The owners are Randy and Stephanie Lord who bought it with the intent to put in a coffee shop.
Brian and his wife owned a coffee shop in Florida. Through friendship they agreed to come on board helping out. Now 3 years later Coffee at the Kyle is thriving and as the business rule states if you can make it 3 years you most likely will succeed. Eventually coffee cupping (tasting) will happen with proper marketing. Coffee importers go through a process to find the best blends to sharpen your palette for enhancing your coffee experience.
It is definitely the place for social networking and just hanging out. Especially on Saturdays where you can find a variety of townfolk as well as out of towners. Last time there I found Richard and Marty Beets sitting with Sonny and Gloria Culver. In walks Chris Funk and the swapping of tales commenced. A lively conversation ensued with everyone joining in. The ambiance is relaxing and informal in a lovely setting. Just a perfect way to start your day.
JoLynn Garland Quillen called it her happy place. Gene Cobb said he is their number 1 fan. I personally am addicted to the iced chai latte and raspberry muffins. However my favorite review was written by Amanda Elder Crawford who said, ”Amanda’s carb overload today is brought to you by Coffee at the Kyle! I finally gave into this sinful, yet delicious treat that tastes like baby angels singing lullabies while petting baby lambs.”
Mary Simmons said she sure misses the morning coffee and socializing at the Kyle and asked if he gentleman with the beautiful yellow dog still stops by after I posted some pictures on My Rogersville. Just so happened that they were there that day. Shug is the yellow dog and Chuck is the gentleman according to Clouds Creek who also frequent this hot spot.
Lois Purkey stated,”there really is a yellow dog. It’s a ghost story about a settler’s dog who is still looking for his family. He appears in the Phipps Bend area. The family’s wagon was attacked and killed. This was in response to the yellow dog painting on display. I have got to ask Gloria Culver more about the naked lady of the Kyle, also a painting there.
Even the youngsters love the Kyle and consider it a treat. Plus you never know what you might see such as a big furry green and gold creature which for Coffee at the Kyle seems just about right.
“We are a coffee Shop in historic Rogersville. Our coffee,,espresso, smoothies.teas, and frozen drinks are custom made for your enjoyment. Also salads, soups, quiche, frittatas, steel cut oatmeal and more. We only buy the highest quality foods. All items are made from scratching from our own recipes. All baked goods are made with butter or coconut oil never blended vegetable oil or shortening.”
You deserve a well crafted drink from this remarkable coffee shop. Open 8am-3pm on Saturday and 8am-2p Mon-Fri. Come join in on this coffee experience with indoor and outdoor seating. 111W. Main Street Rogersville TN 37857 coffeeatthekyle@gmail.com http;//www.coffeeatthekyle.com/ (423) 500-1150
Breakfast and lunch items every day. Amazing drinks all the time. Don’t forget you can order online. Pumpkin spice is back! Try the pumpkin white chocolate latte. Pumpkin syrup is house made with real pumpkin. Get ‘em while they last. See you there.