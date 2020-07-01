ROGERSVILLE — Billy Reeves, Chairman of the Hawkins Co. Republican Party, said Wednesday that two candidates for the First District U.S. Congressional seat, being vacated by retiring Rep. Phil Roe, will be in Rogersville in the coming days for “meet and greets” at the local GOP Headquarters on South Church Street.
Diana Harshbarger will be making a stop there at noon, Wednesday, July 8, while Josh Gapp is scheduled to appear at noon Thursday, July 16.
Reeves said that the public is welcome to come by and meet the candidates and pick up Republican campaign materials that are available.
