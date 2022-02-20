The subject of this column is one that is fraught with nervous and nausea anxiety. The very mention of this subject can make the coolest person feel like he/she is having an out of body experience.
The subject is dating. Yes, dating, as in cute girl meets cute boy. Or cute boy meets cute girl. Fireworks, jelly legs, and again, the nervous freaked out feeling, trying to appear at ease when inside you are flying high with the love endorphins that hit the brain. I don’t care how old you are, dating brings on these emotions, so this column is dedicated to dating.
My daughters are always dating, dating, and dating. When we get together and after we figure out what we are eating and where we are eating (of HIGH importance in this family), then inevitably the subject turns to dating. All new boyfriends get introduced to mama for me to see what I think. They want to know if I think they are good looking, honest, nice, interesting, and if this guy is a good fit with them.
Having dated quite a bit myself, and always helping the girls has taught me a lot. Of course the ultimate goal with dating is to find the person you want to marry. So a lot of thinking has to go into it, because if you pick the wrong person it can lead to one awful mess. Break ups are no fun, divorce is even worse. I am always advocating all kinds of books, but one main book that I want to advocate to read for advice on dating is the Bible.
Now I know that sounds old fashioned, but it really works! The Bible recommends chaste conduct, in other words no physical stuff before marriage. Girls do not understand that men have no respect for them if they act immoral. Men want a girl who holds herself in high esteem. And girls are terrified they might get a guy who does nothing but fool around. Both men and women want someone loyal to them.
One of the most beautiful, heart stirring stories of true love is in the Bible; it is the Song of Solomon. Shakespeare has nothing on that tale! It describes the extreme loyalty that the Shulammite maiden and her fiancé showed to each other. The Shulammite maidens’ brothers would not allow her to be in a situation where her morality might be compromised. The chasteness the Shulammite maiden and her fiancé showed to each other drew them deeply in love with one another. The scriptures are not prudish with love expressions, chapter one, verse two says, “May he kiss me with the kisses of his mouth, for your expressions of endearment are better than wine.”
Wow! Talk about the heady feeling of being in love! But both the Shulammite maiden and her fiancé wanted to reserve all of that for marriage. My fiancé died a few years ago, but the memory of the love that he had for me will always be so special to me. He absolutely adored me. I was his little doll. We spent time alone sometimes, but only in public situations like at a Chattanooga Look Outs game, or out to dinner.
Other than that we always had a chaperone. He was a wealthy, handsome and hard working, man, so to have his respect was very special. So, that is my advice with dating. As my mother would have told me, “Keep it on the up and up.”
Self-confidence is so important when you are dating. I tell my girls to look at themselves in the mirror every morning and say, “I am soo cute! I am the cutest girl in town!” Ha. This sounds over the top and silly, but it works. Like all girls they have often struggled with their self-esteem. I try to give them a little love boost from mama. It works. Try it if you are a guy or a girl.
Another book that I like a lot of is called The Rules. It seems to help with the basic etiquette involved in dating. It was written by Ellen Fein. It is considered the book of etiquette for dating the same way Emily Posts’ book of etiquette is considered top good advice for manners.
Well, dear reader, I hope you have enjoyed this column. A lot of people are dating! I’ve visited down at our local senior centers and seen all of the dating going on. Romance is irresistible to us all at any age, so go by your local library and check out a book on the subject.
And then make eyes at someone you think you might like! Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.