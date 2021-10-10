Six Catholic gentlemen completed the exemplification ceremony at St Henry Catholic Church in Rogersville on Oct. 2 and became third degree knights.
The Exemplification Team was comprised of Bill Hewitt, Grand Knight Council 8860; Peter Nelson KoFC Insurance Agent for NE Tennessee and SW Virginia; Jeff Hollett, Council 6784; and Michael Opiela Council 8860; Father Bartholomew Okere, State Chaplain and Council 8860.
Other members included Beverly Carmack, Deputy Grand Knight Council 8860 and Stephen Derosia Warden, Council 8860.
Also present to help celebrate this event was Worthy John Hitt Faith in Action Director for Faith from the Tennessee State Council Staff.