As the Christmas for the Children program has grown covering families across Hawkins County, there has become more need to help than the small staff at Of One Accord can offer. Through prayer, however, the answer has come in mission teams traveling here to Appalachia to help in Christmas activities in December.
Jennifer Kinsler says, "generally we have about 8-10 mission teams want to return to East Tennessee at Christmas to help us in our Christmas activities. A good example was Harmony Baptist Association, a grouping of churches in two Florida counties near Gainsville Fla who have been make the trip up for the last 17 years under the leadership of Dr. Jerry Nash.
To the surprise of Of One Accord, in a COVID year, Dr. Nash pulled together 20 members of their local Baptist Churches to make the trip up where they arrived on Monday and left on Friday. While several team members elected to work in the Shepherd's Center thrift store, others wrapped gifts for several of the Christmas for the Children parties.
Kinsler says, "I really don't want to think what we would do without these great folks."
Kinsler interviews families and invites local churches to take names and distributes gifts. This year, she said, "even with 34 parties being planned, we were left with nearly 500 names to shop for and wrap gifts for. Without groups like Harmony, I just don't know if we could get it all done."
But most every child has already been shopped for, most gifts have been wrapped and now it's just a matter of seeing parties come and go. Harmony Baptist had planned to have their party in the Rescue Squad building, but all the Christmas parties, now have been modified to simple distributions.
Kinsler stated, "we just so hope COVID is gone by next Christmas."