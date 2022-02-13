Flowers are a popular Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetie.
Nearly $2 billion is spent on Valentine’s flowers every year, in fact. But did you know that those flowers have specific meanings?
Keep reading to learn the sentiments behind each kind of bloom in your bouquet according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Love
It shouldn’t be surprising that love is a common theme in flower meanings. Aloe is one plant that can signal affection, as can aster, pink camellias (in terms of longing), red camellias (flaming love), white camellias (you’re adorable), carnations except for striped or yellow ones, red chrysanthemums, white clover, daffodils, daisies, forget-me-nots (of course), ferns (secret bonds of love), gardenias, heliotrope, honeysuckle, white hyacinth, ivy, white jasmine, myrtles, red roses, blue salvia, sorrel, red tulips, and yarrow.
Happiness
Other blossoms signal joy or happiness. These include, the almanac says, basil for good wishes, bay tree for glory, ferns for fascination, white jasmine for affection, coreopsis, lilacs for joy, lily-of-the-valley for sweetness, marjoram, morning glories for affection, parsley, peonies to signal a happy life, pink roses, sorrel for affection, spearmint for warm sentiments, sweet pea as a thank you for a lovely time, yellow tulips for a sunny smile, and zinnias for lasting affection.
Beauty
Still other flowers signal that the giver things you’re easy on the eyes, the almanac says. Blooms for beauty include aster for daintiness, bay tree for glory, clematis for mental beauty, gardenias, hibiscus, yellow jasmine for grace and elegance, and dwarf sunflowers for adoration.
Spurning Stems
Flowers can also meet the opposite of love, happiness and beauty. The almanac also lists some flowers that mean, well, go away.
Those include the anemone as a symbol of the forsaken, begonias as a warning, butterfly weed as a sign to let someone go, striped carnations to signal refusal, yellow carnations for disdain or rejection, evergreen clematis for poverty, columbine for foolishness and red columbine for anxiety. Crab blossoms can signal an ill nature while cyclamen means goodbye.
Geraniums signify stupidity, purple hyacinth sorrow and yellow hyacinth jealousy. Lavender can be a sign of distrust while orange lilies mean outright hatred.
Tall sunflowers signify haughtiness while the almanac says a gift of tansy is tantamount to a declaration of war. Willows, meanwhile, means sadness.