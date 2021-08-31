Professional bowlers from several states were in Rogersville this weekend for the “PBA50 Daniel Cantwell Law Offices Rogersville Open” at East End Lanes.
Sam Zurich, director of the south region of the Professional Bowlers Association, explained that 60 bowlers began the tournament and that 16 remained for the finals competition on Sunday.
Tom Baker of King, North Carolina took first place over David Martin of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Baker took home $2,000 with an average of 221.0 in 14 games; ahead of Martin who won $1,100 with an average of 221.73 in 11 games.
Area competitors included Cephus Hensley of Kingsport who finished 33rd and out of the money with an average of 208.17 in six games; and Robert Yount of Morristown who finished 50th with an average of 190.5.
There were players representing Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Ohio, West Virginia, Delaware, Alabama, Maryland, Indiana, New York, and Pennsylvania.