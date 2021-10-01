Keplar Elementary would be sold, and McPheeters Bend would be converted into an alternative school, among other uses, according to a proposed plan presented to the Board of Education Tuesday.
On Tuesday the Board of Education held a facilities workshop where, following a lengthy discussion, the BOE tentatively agreed to forward both recommendations to the Oct. 7 BOE meeting for further consideration.
It wasn’t a unanimous decision, however.
Board member Judy Trent said she is reluctant any real estate. Trent noted that, “They’re not making more land” and she suggested looking into other potential uses for the Keplar property.
As for the McPheeters Bend proposal, board member Jackie Charles expressed concern that keeping the school open might contradict what the public was told about the reason it was closed.
Board member Kathy Cradic said she wasn’t in favor of the McPheeters Bend proposal.
The case for keeping McPheeters Bend
McPheeters Bend and Kepler were both closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year in part because their enrollment was too small to make them eligible for state funding to help cover the cost of faculty and their principal.
Another reason for closure was impending costly facility repairs, although the board was told Tuesday those are more pressing at Keplar than McPheeters Bend.
“I want to make sure we’re not going back against what said initially, and then continue to use this school in kind of the same manner,” Charles said.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the savings that were promised when McPheeters Bend was closed were realized by eliminating those faculty and staff positions.
Those faculty and staff employees were relocated from the closed schools to fill vacancies in other schools where their salaries are covered by the state funding formula, Hixson noted.
Utilizing McPheeters Bend for the proposed uses, at least for now, would be at no additional cost other than for utilities and WiFi.
Cradic asked about pending “big ticket” building repairs that are still required at McPheeters Bend.
“If you look at the Keith Brewer Study it was minimal in large scale projects coming up compared to Keplar,” Hixson said. “Keplar had some big doozies coming up as far as roofing, tearing the roofing off, restructuring it, architect and engineering fees.”
Maintenance director Shannon Glass said the only big cost project coming up at McPheeters Bend is the roof, but it’s a flat, single ply roof that won’t be as expensive at Keplar’s roof.
Hixson suggested that the board look at the feasibility of using McPheeters Bend on a year-by-year basis so that if the maintenance costs become too high they can potentially surplus the property and put it up for auction later.
A potential buyer for Keplar
Hixson told the BOE Tuesday he’d received a letter from the Burem Missionary Baptist Church, which is located next door to Keplar, expressing interest in purchasing the school property. The church wants to start a ministry there focussing on education, recreation, and family programming.
“The pastor mentioned anything from respite care to athletic programs, Saturday and weekend events, drama presentations, healthcare resources, and a potential private school,” Hixson told the board. “Just primary grades, and preschool. If we do move forward with surplussing and auctioning off that particular property, we do have at least one interested party.”
Trent said Keplar, is “a good piece of property”.
“Is there any positives about keeping Keplar,” Trent said. “I’m not big on selling property. I didn’t want to see the one in front of Rogersville Middle School. They’re not making more land. Is there any reason we would want to use that property out there, that building, for things we’re talking about using McPheeters Bend.”
Hixson replied, “The building itself is the issue. It was completely safe and upgraded enough to operate it as a school through last year. Ongoing costs (are the issue) the longer we keep it. Especially with it being uninhabited, buildings tend to deteriorate.”
Why another alternative school?
Hixson said his staff has recommended keeping McPheeters Bend for offering Alternative School and Virtual Academy (HCVA) programs for students on the upper end of the county
Pathways Alternative School is located on the campus if Rogersville Middle School.
“If we have students from Volunteer or one of the Middle Schools on the upper end of the county who are expelled, they appeal that, and they are remanded to alternative education, they have to find transportation into Rogersville,” Hixson told the board. “For some of our students, particularly up at Volunteer, that’s a long drive day after day when they’re used to attending the high school.”
Hixson added, “To ease that burden I do believe there’s a shared interest within the county to offer those services at McPheeters. I talked to Sharon Lindsey, the principal at Pathways and HCVA. She did think that in a rotation basis she could rotate half of her teachers half a week, and not add and staff expenses to operating McPheeters Bend as an alternative center for the upper end of the county.”
Hixson noted that there’s also a potential to use some of McPheeters Bend’s classroom for professional libraries, as well as making them available to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association for training in the evenings.
Maintenance director Shannon Glass told the board that eventually McPheeters Bend will need a roof, but overall its in much better condition than Keplar.
Glass said the high dollar items needed at Keplar include a new septic treatment plant, which is currently offline and in need replacement. That would cost well into six figures alone, Glass added.
Keplar’s roof is also in more dire need for replacement, as is its plumbing.
If the BOE opts to sell either property it would have to make a motion to declare the property surplus, have it appraised, and set minimum bid amounts or reserved bids if it goes up for auction.
Both schools have solar panels that are generating about $1,200 annually per site for the system. The board agreed that if either property is sold the solar panel contracts should go to the buyer, as opposed to partitioning the lot and keeping the solar panels.
Both schools also have outstanding state loans for HVAC equipment. One of those loans will be retired this year and the other has two year left, but if a school is sold its loans must be retired.