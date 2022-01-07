The owner of three pit bulls accused of attacking livestock in the Persia community as far back as August, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of felony vandalism, misdemeanor vandalism, and three counts of allowing dogs to run at large.
The HCSO began receiving reports as early as Aug. 19 about a pack of dogs attacking cattle just south of Rogersville. One man reported that his cow swam across the Holston River onto the property of the John Sevier power plant to escape the dogs.
Dog attacks on livestock were also reported in November and December.
Game cameras caught images of the pit bulls. Photos were released to the Review and published in the newspaper and online.
HCSO Detectives Joey Maddox and David Lafollette located three black pit bulls on Austin Mill Road. A witness told detectives the dogs belong to Dylan Charles Turner, 23, 124 Austin Mill Road, Rogersville.
Upon being interviewed Turner stated that he had four pit bulls, but one was shot and he put it down. Turner said that he’d seen photos of the dogs on Facebook and knew the dogs were his.
One victim reported one cow valued at $5,000 was missing and two others were injured. Another victim listed the damages to his cows in excess of $2,000. A third victim listed the damages to his cows at $1,700.
Turner was arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court on the six charges and released on recognizance pending his next court date on March 9.
At the time of his arrest Wednesday Turner was free on $4,000 bond from a Dec. 26 arrest for driving on a revoked license, simple possession and registration violation. He will appear in Sessions Court March 9 on those charges as well.