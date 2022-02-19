My Facebook pal Becky Rideout and I met through our mutual friend Crystal Jessee online and struck up a friendship and started messaging each other about events and whatever was happening.
She told me about an event at Nickle Ridge Winery and Tasting for David June’s paint and sip class on February 5th. I was intrigued because I had never painted in a class where everyone paints the same thing and I had always wanted to.
I tried to get Becky Rideout to go with me to the Hollywood Hillbilly Friday night before the sip and paint Saturday morning but she thought it might be a little too much because she was going to be at the makeup shop all day.
She said, “Plus if we day drink... ha ha . I said well I can drink Friday night and Saturday morning so it works out perfectly. Then I can write my columns. Becky said I was fun but something told her trouble.
She was soon to find out because she picked me up at 9am the next day in her hybrid. We were both excited but had plenty of girl talk to keep us occupied on the way to Greenville.
It was a pleasant drive with Becky at the helm on our Becky day together. I found out she is super smart and savvy and a whole lot of fun and our day had just begun.
We arrived in Greenville and parked at the Greenville City School Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office Building. Becky said I wouldn’t need my coat. We walked around looking for the winery and arrived as the cold Becky’s with David June peeking out the door welcoming us in.
It’s a wonderful space and I was really impressed right away. I started taking pictures and Becky checked us in and chose where to sit side by side tall chairs.
It was interesting to see all the winery had to offer and meet the staff and other participants such as Jeff Taylor the Chamber President who sat next to me and Jann Mirkov who is Main Street Greenville incarnate sitting opposite Becky Rideout.
They were lots of fun and we were soon chatting, sipping, and painting with David June leading the class through the process step by step. As Jann said,”Fun times! Thank you David June you certainly had your hands full with this group.
Obviously he handled it with aplomb as did his wife and the staff. We were certainly pampered painters with everything set up and ready to go. All our paint and brushes as well as anything else we might need. Down to the apron but I had on painting clothes pre stained with paint and I loaned Becky my apron that was perfect for her : Sophisticated, seductive, complex, and full bodied (and the wine’s not bad either)
As I told my friend Sandra Davis who was impressed by my results David June tells you which brush to use and which color and how to mix them. The results are amazing. Of course I went off the beaten path and made it my own. But it was fascinating to watch everyone else at work. I posted my work on People’s Creative Corner saying: My first oil painting today at Nickle Ridge Winery sip and paint with David June. I highly recommend doing it if you get a chance. It’s amazing how much fun it is to make a masterpiece your first time trying and everyone in the class went home with one. Except me, Becky Rideout went home with mine to hang side by side with hers to forever remember this special Becky day.
My friend Babs Ipser said,” A great one Becky! And this is really oil? Wow I first thought it was pastel chalk!” I said I was truly surprised by my results and thought I got a watercolor effect. Of course being my friend and fellow artist Babs thought mine the coolest because it’s unique like me. But she loved seeing the small differences between all the paintings. I told my Austrian friend I love your perspective and I will quote you please. Babs responded,” Oh yes sure quote me baby!”
My friend Molly Garza Buckholtz recently got married but she wants to go with me next time. That should be interesting to bring her along because it would be nice to have two blondes painting with me . I want to see who has more fun.
Carla and Glen Nickle said,” We are so happy to bring something new to Greenville that can allow people to come together, relax, and sit and chat.
David June messaged me his next project in March Summer Gold Saturday March 19th Details @ www.DavidMartinJune.com
David might do another class in May but that’s not firmed up yet. His exhibit coming the entire month of May officially named Greenville: Icons of our heritage at the Mason House Gallery in the General Morgan Inn 111 N Main Street Greenville Tennessee 37743 Extra parking behind the hotel
David said he is very excited about it and feels it’s value will benefit the community by helping us take a fresh look around at what’s been here so long.
The exhibit will include at least 20 original oil paintings of various select legacy buildings and landmarks that are the fabric of Greenville and which help make our town what it is today. Originals and prints will be available for purchase.
Also included in the exhibit will be other new original works , mostly landscapes, many of local East Tennessee scenery. Opening night reception on Friday March 4th from 5pm to 7:30pm Come and go Free to everyone. Link to the Greenville: Icons FB Album: https://www.Facebook.com/media/set/?
Let me just say I can’t wait to take another class. It’s the most fun I have had in a long time and that’s saying a lot. David June paint and sip gets two thumbs up. If you have ever dreamed of doing your own painting this class is your dream come true. It can happen for you like it did for all of us. Thanks David June see you soon.