Donnie Parker

LINCOLN-Donnie Russell Parker, 72, of Lincoln, IL passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, in Springfield, IL.
Donnie was born on July 31, 1948 in Rogersville, TN, the son of Carter and Della (Russell) Parker. Donnie married Deborah Getchel on June 19, 1999 in Lincoln, IL.
Donnie is survived by his wife: Deborah; sons: Rusty (Tara) Parker, Matthew (Lindsey) Parker, and Todd (Carrie) Parker; his siblings, Lynn (Carolyn) Parker and Patricia (Tony) Mowell; his grandchildren, Della, Grey, Hudson, Hayden, Hank, Caleb, and Corbin; his father and mother-in-law, Jack and Ruthetta Getchel; his brother-in-law, Michael (Angela) Getchel; his nieces and nephews, Tim (Dana) Parker, David (Linda) Parker, Tony Ray (Erica) Mowell, David (Amanda) Mowell, Jackson Getchel, and Ashley (Zach) Boulb.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents.
Donnie retired from the Army National Guard with 40 years of service. He was the President of Lincoln Area Music Society for several years, he also volunteered for Safe Haven Hospice and participated in Lincoln Community Theatre. Donnie was a member of Lincoln Christian Church where he sang in the choir, led bible study, and enjoyed ministering to people who were unable to leave their homes.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at Steenbergen Cemetery where full military rites will be accorded by The Lincoln American Legion Post #263.
A time of visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. (Where CDC Protocol including face masks and social distancing will be followed) Memorial donations may be made in Donnie’s name to Safe Haven Hospice, Lincoln Area Music Society, or Harvest of Talents.