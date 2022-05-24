On Friday the Class of 2022 at both Cherokee High School and Volunteer High School celebrated the annual tradition of touring their elementary school alma maters.
The annual tradition gives youngsters and former teachers an opportunity to applaud the seniors on a job well done and wish them good luck with future endeavors.
It also gives the elementary school students a look at what’s to come.
This edition of the Review features graduates from Volunteer. Check the weekend edition of the Review for photos from the Cherokee seniors tours.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said this culminating celebration reminds all students that through hard work, determination, and collaboration with teachers, support staff, and principals, they will graduate from one of Hawkins County’s high schools.
“This is the first step in the process of life preparation,” Hixson said. “Our graduates are ready for college, career, trade school, or service in the military due to their hard work and preparation. It is important that students learn from one another. They need to see their peers reach this milestone.”
Hixson added, “Students need to see the impact of their decisions throughout their school years. This event allows all students to see what happens when they apply their learning and become one of many successful Hawkins County graduates.”